$0.29 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URBN. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research set a $42.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

URBN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. 5,725,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,621. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $4,182.75, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Margaret Hayne sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,506,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,075,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $405,331.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,865 shares of company stock worth $6,907,509. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

