$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ciena (CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

CIEN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.04. 2,128,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,006. Ciena has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,613.77, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,878 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 1,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 719,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 681,324 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ciena by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

