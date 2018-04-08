$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC (FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Six analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.20. TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Richard A. Pattarozzi sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $570,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,312.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $360,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,809. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,394,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. FDO Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,187. The company has a market cap of $13,461.18, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.84. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.31%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, production systems, services, and solutions for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

