-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocwen (OCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocwen’s earnings. Ocwen posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ocwen will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocwen.

Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Ocwen had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $276.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

In other news, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman purchased 29,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $103,321.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman purchased 494,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $1,562,490.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,517,551 shares of company stock worth $4,985,671. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocwen by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ocwen during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Ocwen during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Ocwen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocwen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ocwen stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 1,192,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Ocwen has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $578.78, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Ocwen Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

