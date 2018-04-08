$0.33 EPS Expected for Weyerhaeuser (WY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $542,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 94,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $35.48. 3,793,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,205. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26,826.36, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.30%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

