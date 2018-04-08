$0.38 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

In related news, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Farahi sold 14,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $671,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,589,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,942 shares of company stock valued at $979,687. Corporate insiders own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 68,189 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $733.40, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.24. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

