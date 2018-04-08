-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($3.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The asset manager reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS.

SFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth $136,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFE opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

