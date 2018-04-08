$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kemper Corp (KMPR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Kemper posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 937.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $697.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.15 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE KMPR traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 175,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,466. Kemper has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2,866.49, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation (Kemper) is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

