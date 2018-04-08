$0.71 EPS Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.70.

GWB stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 628,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,569. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2,384.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, EVP Stephen John Ulenberg sold 3,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $125,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 1,510 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

