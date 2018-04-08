$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illumina (ILMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Illumina posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. ValuEngine raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.17. The company had a trading volume of 743,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,042. The company has a market cap of $33,540.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Illumina has a 12 month low of $167.98 and a 12 month high of $256.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, EVP Marc Stapley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $484,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,225,068.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $690,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,222.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,663. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,752,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illumina (ILMN) This Quarter” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/1-02-earnings-per-share-expected-for-illumina-ilmn-this-quarter.html.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.