$1.04 EPS Expected for Mylan (MYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.13. Mylan posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs increased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Mylan stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,193.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Mylan has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Heather M. Bresch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Coury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $2,170,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Mylan by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

