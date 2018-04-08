$1.08 EPS Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $747.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $89.95 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5,902.43, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/1-08-eps-expected-for-lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-leco-this-quarter-updated.html.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.