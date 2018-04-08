-$1.08 EPS Expected for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for White Mountains Insurance Group’s earnings. White Mountains Insurance Group reported earnings per share of ($2.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that White Mountains Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for White Mountains Insurance Group.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 94.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $810.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,032.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $786.23 and a 52-week high of $903.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -11.60%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

