$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Multi-Color Co. (LABL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Multi-Color’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. Multi-Color reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Multi-Color will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Multi-Color.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Multi-Color had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LABL shares. BidaskClub lowered Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Multi-Color from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Multi-Color from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In related news, Director Ari J. Benacerraf bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oliver Apel bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.68 per share, for a total transaction of $73,348.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,348. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Multi-Color by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,232,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,083,000 after purchasing an additional 332,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Multi-Color by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,564,000 after purchasing an additional 59,705 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Multi-Color by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 763,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Multi-Color by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 756,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Multi-Color by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

LABL stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Multi-Color has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,350.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

