$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc (XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Xylem had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 11,716 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $860,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $570,427.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,907 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,335 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,063,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 106,271 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Xylem by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,098,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 152,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 982,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xylem has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $13,563.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

