$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry Inc (TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $995.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,446. The stock has a market cap of $14,987.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $314,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 6,229 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $300,424.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,551 shares of company stock worth $7,020,158. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $5,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/1-30-billion-in-sales-expected-for-tapestry-inc-tpr-this-quarter-updated.html.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc, formerly Coach, Inc, is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.