$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Energy (AEIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Advanced Energy posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Energy.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.07 million. Advanced Energy had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Advanced Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Advanced Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 516,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,721,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Advanced Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Advanced Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,735. The firm has a market cap of $2,434.56, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Energy has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/1-32-earnings-per-share-expected-for-advanced-energy-aeis-this-quarter.html.

Advanced Energy Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.