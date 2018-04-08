$1.37 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $106,206.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,919.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.60 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,111.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $89.90 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $69.65 and a 12 month high of $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,464.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

