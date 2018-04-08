$1.50 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.53. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $655.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.22. The stock had a trading volume of 640,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,594. The firm has a market cap of $19,017.78, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Boston Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 9,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

