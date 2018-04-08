$1.52 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.73 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6,480.78, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $74.39 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $57,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $786,039.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

