$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

JLL stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,022.42, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 814.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 244.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

