$1.99 EPS Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

MKSI traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.40. 525,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,816. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $6,015.59, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

In other news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $483,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian Charles Quirk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,801.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,092. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $144,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 65.5% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

