$100.49 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce $100.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.50 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $86.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $100.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $484.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $553.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $505.10 million to $600.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $10.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, COO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,813.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin W. Hortman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $574,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,159 shares of company stock worth $2,575,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 414,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 45,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 39,502 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,992.85, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.21. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

