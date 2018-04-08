$100.92 Million in Sales Expected for Belmond Ltd (BEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) to announce $100.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belmond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.90 million. Belmond posted sales of $95.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belmond will report full year sales of $100.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.30 million to $619.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $637.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $632.65 million to $642.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Belmond.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 8.01%.

BEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

BEL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 473,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,893. The company has a market cap of $1,141.70, a PE ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 1.25. Belmond has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belmond by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Belmond by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Belmond by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Belmond by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Belmond by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.

