101,665 Shares in Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Acquired by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,665 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,410,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,960,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,392 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 551,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNR opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,141.45, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 3.15. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

DNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised Denbury Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS initiated coverage on Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.82.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

