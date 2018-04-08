Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 106,875 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 376.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 515,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,623,000 after purchasing an additional 292,777 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 874,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 474.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 156,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 105,552 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $1,592,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,502,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,631,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,804,800. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,701.69, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.53 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

