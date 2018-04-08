Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a price objective on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Macquarie set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.59 ($82.21).

Shares of DRI traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting €55.95 ($69.07). 203,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 1 year high of €72.65 ($89.69).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 1&1 Drillisch (DRI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/11-drillisch-dri-earns-buy-rating-from-barclays-updated-updated.html.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

