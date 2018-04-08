MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 1,592.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 84.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETB opened at $15.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more the United States indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

