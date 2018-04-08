$125.90 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce $125.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.89 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $77.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $125.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $459.43 million to $467.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $495.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $482.57 million to $502.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBUU. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $29.50 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. 227,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.14, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Malibu Boats news, VP Dan L. Gasper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $10,329,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 289,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 117,872 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

