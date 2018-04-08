Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 134,796 LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 2,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in LG Display by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 54,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LG Display by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

LPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE LPL traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 997,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8,301.35, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. LG Display has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). LG Display had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

