$158.81 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems (DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to post $158.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $162.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $156.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $158.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.10 million to $691.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $703.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $672.65 million to $728.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.87 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 price target on 3D Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. 1,365,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,283.23, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

