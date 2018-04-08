Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blucora during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 26.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 86,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blucora by 65.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 15,869.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Blucora by 81.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

BCOR stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,132.72, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.99 million. Blucora had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Clendening sold 77,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,891,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $715,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,041,867.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,272 shares of company stock worth $4,273,842. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/16959-shares-in-blucora-bcor-purchased-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-updated.html.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.