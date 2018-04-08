$172.14 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will post $172.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.80 million and the highest is $174.48 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $161.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $172.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.86 million to $889.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $893.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $879.79 million to $907.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $206.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other news, Director David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $950,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,459 shares of company stock worth $19,965,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $128.70 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,190.51, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/172-14-million-in-sales-expected-for-boston-beer-company-inc-sam-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.