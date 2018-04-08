First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $271,000 in IBM (IBM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other IBM news, Director Frederick H. Waddell acquired 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBM opened at $150.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141,887.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. IBM has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $172.93.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $167.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/1767-shares-in-international-business-machines-corp-ibm-purchased-by-first-mercantile-trust-co-updated-updated.html.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.