18,846 Shares in Freshpet (FRPT) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Freshpet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $7,580,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,682,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.26, a PE ratio of -150.42 and a beta of 1.69. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. BidaskClub downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

