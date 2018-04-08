$19.77 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report $19.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.80 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $11.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $104.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $104.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Citigroup started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 372,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,705. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1,098.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.76.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,626 shares of company stock worth $3,758,030 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,870,000 after purchasing an additional 586,698 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,490,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 212,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 177,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 132,454 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

