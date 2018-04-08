1World (CRYPTO:1WO) Reaches One Day Volume of $421,289.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, 1World has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $421,289.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00675471 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00173833 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036920 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050110 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,533,826 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online.

1World Token Trading

1World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is not currently possible to buy 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

