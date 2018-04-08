21st Century Fox (FOXA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 21st Century Fox earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1506768563398 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

FOXA stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. 9,259,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,455,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $66,116.72, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 21st Century Fox has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. 21st Century Fox had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. 21st Century Fox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts predict that 21st Century Fox will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. 21st Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of 21st Century Fox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of 21st Century Fox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of 21st Century Fox to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

About 21st Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

