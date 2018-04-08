21Vianet Group (VNET) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

VNET has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 22.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 157,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

