$3.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for SVB Financial Group (SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings per share of $3.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.37 and the lowest is $2.93. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $18.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.41). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $545.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.01. 717,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,864. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $159.44 and a 1 year high of $271.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,694.13, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total value of $297,004.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,598.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,574 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

