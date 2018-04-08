$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu Inc (BIDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report $3.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Baidu reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.65 billion to $16.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baidu.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.22.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $230.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86,707.34, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Baidu has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $274.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/3-26-billion-in-sales-expected-for-baidu-inc-bidu-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.