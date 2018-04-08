$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) will report sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. BlackRock posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackRock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $520.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $567.15.

In other BlackRock news, Director Ryan Stork sold 7,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.50, for a total transaction of $3,878,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mccombe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.64, for a total transaction of $1,041,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,961 shares of company stock worth $11,375,444. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $521.13 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $368.00 and a one year high of $594.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $90,670.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

