$3.88 EPS Expected for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) will announce earnings of $3.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $17.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.33 to $18.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $20.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $5.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.44. The stock had a trading volume of 454,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,392. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $148.81 and a 52 week high of $216.99. The firm has a market cap of $9,615.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Affiliated Managers Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,400,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jay C. Horgen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.59, for a total value of $5,687,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,620,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

