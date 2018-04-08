$30.28 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $30.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.78 million to $31.06 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $22.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $30.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $123.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $135.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $131.65 million to $141.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Digital Turbine had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 18.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,402. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unterberg Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,051,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 461,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 153,056 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$30.28 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) This Quarter” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/30-28-million-in-sales-expected-for-digital-turbine-inc-apps-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc is engaged in delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other third parties to enable them to monetize mobile content. The Company operates its business in two operating segments: Advertising and Content.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.