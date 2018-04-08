Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys New Holdings in Xperi Co. (XPER)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.06% of Xperi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 845,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 223,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,074,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,217,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 320,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Xperi Co. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Xperi had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

