3,262 Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

MCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.20 and a PE ratio of 14.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard A. Perri bought 2,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.43 per share, with a total value of $90,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

