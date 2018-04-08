Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $109,000 in Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,276,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 1,407,108 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 135,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $9,594,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 392.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,839,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,201,000 after buying an additional 6,249,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 68,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

ACHN opened at $3.49 on Friday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.25, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

