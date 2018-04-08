Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $3.97 Million in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stock

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 0.9% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,556,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,407,000 after acquiring an additional 98,943 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,410,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,272 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Celgene by 0.4% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,595,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 2.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,832,000 after acquiring an additional 148,333 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $1,263,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr upgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.84 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $65,401.70, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

