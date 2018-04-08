38,105 Shares in FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of FreightCar America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAIL. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FreightCar America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FreightCar America by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in FreightCar America by 25.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 42,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FreightCar America by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 74,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FreightCar America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

RAIL opened at $13.69 on Friday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.48.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.23). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/38105-shares-in-freightcar-america-inc-rail-acquired-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.