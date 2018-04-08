$383.57 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) will post sales of $383.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.11 million and the highest is $397.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group posted sales of $391.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group will report full year sales of $383.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Capital Group.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.45 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. Oaktree Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NYSE OAK remained flat at $$39.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 315,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,749. The company has a market cap of $6,188.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Oaktree Capital Group has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 60,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $36,700,746.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 356,927 shares of company stock worth $2,235,255.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

